China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

Shares of CMAKY stock remained flat at $3.37 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. China Minsheng Banking has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Get China Minsheng Banking alerts:

China Minsheng Banking Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2293 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Minsheng Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMAKY

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.