China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

Shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.88.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

