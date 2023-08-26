Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Reduced by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,212. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,876.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,997.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,872.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. Argus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,310.00 to $2,230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,139.72.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

