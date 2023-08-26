ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.58

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.45. ChromaDex shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 111,177 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 240,414 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,745,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 469,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

