Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,467 shares of company stock valued at $12,037,074. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. Barclays upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.5 %

CHD opened at $93.31 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average of $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.