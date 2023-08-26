CIBC Trims Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price to C$120.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$134.00 to C$120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$121.50 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$134.55.

Shares of BMO opened at C$112.16 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$111.32 and a 12-month high of C$137.64. The company has a market cap of C$79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$120.88.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.15 by C($0.22). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of C$8.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 13.2158693 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.57%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total transaction of C$43,780.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

