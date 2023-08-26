Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Evercore ISI

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.13.

NYSE CIEN opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. Ciena has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $88,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,541 shares of company stock worth $1,375,010. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

