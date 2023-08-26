Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires New Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $6,728,930.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 973,542 shares of company stock valued at $31,966,983 over the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.04.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

