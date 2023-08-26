Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $288,000 Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 248.2% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 340,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 242,761 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth about $1,638,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

CNHI stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.62. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

