Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,141 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 18.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 190,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 24,527 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 231.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 70,372 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,062 shares of company stock valued at $6,130,559 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $105.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

