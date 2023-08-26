Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 42,270 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 122,749 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 54,928 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Autodesk by 14.8% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 51,683 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 3.5 %

Autodesk stock opened at $215.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

