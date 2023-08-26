Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Biogen were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,279,000 after purchasing an additional 541,421 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 104,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 771.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.59.

BIIB opened at $264.43 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $193.65 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.62.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

