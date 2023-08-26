Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 110 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,147,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,912,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $299,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,066,715.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $299,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,066,715.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $1,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,126,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,440,014 shares of company stock valued at $319,750,184 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $125.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.66 and a 200 day moving average of $124.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

