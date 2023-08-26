Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 41 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 236.1% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $416.78 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $390.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.