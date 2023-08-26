Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 44 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,395,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.22.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

AMP stock opened at $334.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.35 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

