Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in State Street were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in State Street by 2.2% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in State Street by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in State Street by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

State Street Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.96. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

