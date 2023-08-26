Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.85.

NYSE LHX opened at $178.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.97.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

