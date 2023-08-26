Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Cintas by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $496.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $493.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $518.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

