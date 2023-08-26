Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,331,000 after buying an additional 9,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 131,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 53.1% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 243,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 84,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,946. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $226.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.