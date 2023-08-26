CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 177.0% from the July 31st total of 364,600 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 221,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CINT shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on CI&T from $7.20 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CI&T from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CI&T from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st.

CI&T Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

NYSE CINT opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. CI&T has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CI&T in the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CI&T by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

