Citigroup Boosts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $66.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.05.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $89.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.03.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $749,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $749,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $484,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,869.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,496. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after acquiring an additional 581,711 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,867,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,422,000 after acquiring an additional 251,142 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,138,000 after acquiring an additional 103,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.