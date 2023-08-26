Citigroup Trims DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Target Price to $118.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $153.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $111.64 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,027 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.8% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 683 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $3,994,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

