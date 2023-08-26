CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,400 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the July 31st total of 657,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.5 days.

Shares of CHKGF remained flat at $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. CK Asset has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

