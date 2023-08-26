CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CMS

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $70.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.03.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.00%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.