CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the July 31st total of 437,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CN Energy Group. Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CNEY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. 199,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,820. CN Energy Group. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CN Energy Group. by 946.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in CN Energy Group. in the first quarter valued at approximately $850,000. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also generates and supplies biomass electricity.

