CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Short Interest Up 84.3% in August

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 84.3% from the July 31st total of 19,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 865,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CohBar Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,373. CohBar has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CohBar

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CohBar stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Free Report) by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of CohBar worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops mitochondria and peptides based therapeutics for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. It develops CB4211, a therapeutic that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and obesity; and CB5138 Analogs, which is in preclinical study to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic diseases.

