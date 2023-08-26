Collective Growth (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Collective Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:CGROU – Get Free Report) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
Collective Growth Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20.
About Collective Growth
Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Collective Growth
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Collective Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.