Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Blackford F. Brauer Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,853.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

