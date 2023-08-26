Comparing American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) and ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ZK International Group and American Rebel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZK International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Rebel 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Rebel has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3,650.00%. Given American Rebel’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Rebel is more favorable than ZK International Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZK International Group N/A N/A N/A American Rebel -23.27% -31.40% -21.55%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares ZK International Group and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ZK International Group has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Rebel has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZK International Group and American Rebel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZK International Group $102.39 million 0.15 -$6.08 million N/A N/A American Rebel $8.45 million 0.08 -$7.14 million N/A N/A

ZK International Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of ZK International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of ZK International Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of American Rebel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZK International Group beats American Rebel on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges. The company also provides stainless steel band, copper strip, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products. Its products are used in various applications, including water and gas transmission within urban infrastructural development, residential housing development, food and beverage production, oil and gas exploitation, and agricultural irrigation. The company also exports its products to Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

