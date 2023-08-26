Comparing Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX) & Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) and Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Key Tronic 0.88% 2.43% 0.72%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A $0.00 36.07 Key Tronic $588.14 million N/A $5.16 million $0.48 9.29

Key Tronic has higher revenue and earnings than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions. Key Tronic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Key Tronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Key Tronic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Key Tronic beats Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle. In addition, it offers RADGuard, a customer-facing software; SCOT Manager; RADSOC, a security operations center; RADPMC, a property management center; fire arm detection (FAD); and RAD Light My Way. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. in August 2018. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. was founded in 2016 is based in Ferndale, Michigan.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company also manufactures and sells keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

