Comparing Chiba Bank (CHBAY) & Its Competitors

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) is one of 393 publicly-traded companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Chiba Bank to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Chiba Bank has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiba Bank’s peers have a beta of 2.29, indicating that their average stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiba Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chiba Bank Competitors 1421 4238 4281 45 2.30

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chiba Bank and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 2,204.05%. Given Chiba Bank’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chiba Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Chiba Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chiba Bank pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 35.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Chiba Bank is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Chiba Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiba Bank 21.67% N/A N/A Chiba Bank Competitors -19.90% 4.96% 1.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chiba Bank and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chiba Bank $2.06 billion $446.14 million 12.22 Chiba Bank Competitors $12.00 billion $1.17 billion 14.48

Chiba Bank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Chiba Bank. Chiba Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Chiba Bank peers beat Chiba Bank on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

Chiba Bank Company Profile

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business. In addition, it rents and maintains office buildings and welfare facilities; purchases and sells supplies, and consumer goods; and develops and sells software, and commissioned computation tasks. Further, the company provides housing loan guarantees and fee collection services; information, survey, and consulting services; and accounting, general administration entrustment, and temporary staff services. Additionally, it engages in the research and investigation of IT and financial technologies; and operation and management of investment funds, and M&A advisory services. The company serves individuals, and small and mid-sized enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.

