Comparing Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) and Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westwater Resources and Wealth Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources N/A -7.91% -6.98% Wealth Minerals N/A -2.96% -2.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

9.6% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wealth Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Westwater Resources and Wealth Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westwater Resources and Wealth Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$11.12 million ($0.23) -3.02 Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$3.60 million ($0.01) -25.46

Wealth Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westwater Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. Wealth Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

