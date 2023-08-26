Compound (COMP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.21 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $330.64 million and $23.21 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $42.32 or 0.00162660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00051567 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00022976 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00027674 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003823 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,812,192 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

