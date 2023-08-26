Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 179.7% from the July 31st total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

Shares of CTG stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.07 million, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.82%. Analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Task Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 42.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the first quarter worth $164,000. 61.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

Featured Articles

