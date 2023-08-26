Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Conduent Stock Down 1.6 %

CNDT opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 224,708 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Conduent by 1,413.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 129,820 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 381.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,075 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 14.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,182,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 150,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

