ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $207,728,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $186,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.52. 3,710,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,006. The firm has a market cap of $139.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average of $105.87. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 19.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

