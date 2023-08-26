Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ED. 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $89.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average is $93.80. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

