Continuum Finance Price Reaches $0.0151 (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $40,615.87 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

