Coral Products (LON:CRU) Shares Down 3.1%

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.66 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.20). 152,564 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 132,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.21).

Coral Products Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.38 million, a PE ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.82.

About Coral Products

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

