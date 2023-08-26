Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Bandwidth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 157,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 79,660 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $2,935,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $1,427,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAND stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.65 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

