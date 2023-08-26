Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SBA Communications by 127.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $222.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $214.51 and a 12 month high of $338.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.64.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.