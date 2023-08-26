Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $820,000 Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in American Assets Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAT. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Assets Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AAT stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

