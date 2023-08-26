Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $846,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FMC by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in FMC by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,519,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,617,000 after acquiring an additional 598,348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 711.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 501,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after acquiring an additional 439,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. FMC Co. has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $134.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

Several research firms have commented on FMC. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

