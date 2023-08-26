Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $914,000 in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 42,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:AXS opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

