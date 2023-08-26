Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $981,000 in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,312,000 after buying an additional 721,154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,551,000 after buying an additional 403,703 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,809,000 after buying an additional 219,635 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,151,000 after buying an additional 56,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.62.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.41. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $106.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.55.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

