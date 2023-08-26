Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Addus HomeCare worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Addus HomeCare

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $70,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,619.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $2,352,387.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $70,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,501 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.