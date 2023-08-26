Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $1 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,798 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in PTC by 10.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,347,000 after acquiring an additional 471,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PTC by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in PTC by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,695,000 after purchasing an additional 190,348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 88,604 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total transaction of $430,410.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,898.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,322 shares of company stock worth $2,312,908 over the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $144.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $152.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.54.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $542.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.35 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. Analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.