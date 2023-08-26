Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $960,000 Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. 40.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEU stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $688.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $55.59.

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 58.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

