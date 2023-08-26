Coronado Global Resources Inc. (ASX:CRN) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Coronado Global Resources Inc. (ASX:CRN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42.

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States. It also holds interest in the Buchanan, Logan, Greenbrier, Mon Valley, and Russell County mining properties located in the Central Appalachian region of the United States.

