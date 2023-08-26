Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 33.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 328,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 97,215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 34,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.94. 5,374,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,216. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

